SUNBURY — An accused carjacker from Nanticoke will be sentenced in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday.
Michael Coombs, 30, who pleaded no contest in March to a felony count of robbery and a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, was originally scheduled for sentencing in front of Judge Hugh Jones on Monday but was rescheduled to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday when the courts had a transportation conflict from Snyder County Prison. By pleading no contest, Coombs is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Police charged Coombs with two carjackings and two thefts in Union and Northumberland counties on Aug. 5, 2019, having been charged with a total of 26 counts across four cases. The sentencing on Wednesday will be for the part of the incident that occurred in Northumberland County.
Police said he shoplifted clothing from a Walmart outside Lewisburg and stole a phone from a truck at the Sheetz parking lot in Kelly Township. Police said he threatened a woman with a gun and took her car in the parking lot of the McCann School Of Business & Technology in Kelly Township, Union County, and then threatened a second woman along Route 405 in Delaware Township Northumberland County, forced her out of the car and took the car north on Route 15.
Watsontown police encountered the stolen vehicle near South Williamsport and Coombs was taken into custody following a pursuit and several crashes, police said.
The other three cases in Union County, which have been consolidated, are pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER