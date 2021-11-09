SUNBURY — The defense of accused killer Stephen Kruskie will have until Jan. 7 to file any motions before the case moves to trial after a Northumberland County judge ruled Tuesday.
Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel, appeared in front of Judge Paige Rosini Tuesday for a status conference and to replace his attorney, George Lepley Jr., of Canton, after Lepley withdrew from the case last month.
Kruskie will now be represented by public defender John Broda.
Rosini ruled that Broda should be given all the files from the case from the district attorney's office on or before Nov. 24 and that Broda then would have to file any pre-trial motions on or before Jan. 7.
Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnish authority with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.
Kruskie is accused of running over his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz, on May 21 and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township before driving 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland.
Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21.
While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma and was consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.