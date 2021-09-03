SUNBURY — A Shenandoah man facing homicide charges will go to trial next month of unrelated drug charges in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Defense Attorney Michael O'Donnel, who represents Christopher Weston, 39, appeared briefly in front of President Judge Charles Saylor to say they are prepared to trial. They want to file a Rule 600 violation motion within the next week.
Saylor told them the three-year-old case will move to trial and be listed as soon as possible—likely October. He gave O'Donnel seven days to file the motion.
Weston is facing a felony drug charge as well as two misdemeanors in 2018.
In the homicide case, Weston is accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz. Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
Weston is scheduled for a pre-trial on the homicide charges at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 27 in front of Saylor and jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 15 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.