SUNBURY — Accused killer Jose Colon is seeking alternative legal representation in his homicide case in Northumberland County Court.
On Friday, defense attorney James Best, of Sunbury, informed President Judge Charles Saylor that Colon, 44, of Shamokin, intends to drop Best as defense attorney and contract with the Law Offices of Richard J. Fuschino, Jr. in Philadelphia. Colon via videoconference confirmed this to Saylor.
It is not yet clear how this will delay the case. A jury selection and trial are not scheduled at this time.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.