SHAMOKIN — The preliminary hearing for a triple homicide suspect who allegedly plotted to escape the Northumberland County Jail was delayed until a later date.
Matthew Reed, 23, was scheduled to appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday on the felony escape charges, but the hearing was continued when Public Defender John Broda said he had a conflict in the case. The new preliminary has yet to be scheduled.
Reed was homeless at the time of his arrest in June on charges of murdering Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, during a dispute over a vehicle purchase. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
While in jail, Reed allegedly sent a letter to his father, asking him to “ram a sheriff’s vehicle when he would leave a court appearance,” and then he would “take out the guard and two cops.”
In listening to phone calls from the jail, police learned that Reed did not want to talk to his father on the phone and he would send letters. Reiner said he heard Reed telling his father “anything we need to talk about we can’t on the phone about my case and stuff and when you read the letter don’t talk about it on the phone,” according to court documents.
Reed is also charged with felony escape and aggravated assault for his threats to law enforcement officials.