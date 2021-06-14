SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel man charged with homicide in the death of his ex-girlfriend last month will appear in front of a district judge on the charges Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Stephen Francis Kruskie, 26, of West Third Street, will appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Kruskie was charged by Coal Township police with homicide and homicide by vehicle in the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz stemming from a May 21 incident.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case.
Kruskie, in jail since May 27 on a probation violation, was denied bail.
Police say Kriskie fled the scene of the alleged crime after police say he ran Swartz over with his vehicle, later returning to “see how bad it was.”
Coal Township Detective Matthew Hashuga said Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Police said Swartz opened the door while the vehicle was moving and was dragged by the vehicle for a distance before she was run over by the rear passenger tire, police said. Kruskie then fled the scene, police said.
Swartz died May 25 from injuries suffered during the incident.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage on May 27 showing Kruskie’s Jeep traveling on West Arch Street at a high rate of speed. Police said they saw the passenger side door open and said the interior light was on.
The footage also shows another car pass by shortly after and Swartz laying in the roadway, police said.
In interviews with police, Kruskie maintained he dropped Swartz off on West Arch Street and he left while she walked home. On May 27, officers say Kruskie admitted to lying to authorities about his six-page written statement.
Kruskie told police during the May 27 interview he and Swartz had been arguing and that at some point she jumped out of the vehicle. He said he got scared and drove away, according to court documents.
Kruskie told police if he ran her over he was not aware of it. He assumed she was OK and she was going to walk home, police said.
Kruskie said he did not stop to check on Swartz, police reported, but he told police he returned to the scene on May 22 to “see how bad it was,” according to a criminal complaint.