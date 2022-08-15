SHAMOKIN — An accused murderer now faces a misdemeanor drug charge after state police said she was in possession of pain medicine that was not hers at the Northumberland County Jail.
Dorothy Huffman, 45, is one of three people accused in the beating death of a 55-year-old man in 2020. She will face the drug charge after troopers said they were notified by jail officials Huffman was in possession of seven suspected Hydrocodone pills. Huffman will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charge.
Troopers said they did not search Huffman's purse when they took her to jail after she was arrested July 13 for the murder of Richard Leroy Jameson II because they did not want to interfere with the ongoing investigation, according to court documents.
After prison officials allegedly discovered the pills, they called state police to speak to Huffman, troopers said. The woman allegedly told police she was holding the pills for her friend due to family members of her friend being addicted to drugs, according to court documents.
Huffman denied consuming the pills and said there was the appropriate amount of pills in the bottle based on the last date of the refill, according to court documents.
Troopers charged Huffman with the misdemeanor offense.
Huffman, along with her husband, Thomas Huffman, and 17-year-old Kayden Koser stand accused of beating Jameson for at least five hours, carrying his lifeless body into the woods and burying him before returning to their lives for nearly two years.
All three appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl last month. The judge ruled there was enough evidence against them to send the charges to Northumberland County Court.
Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, appeared by video, Dorothy Huffman, appeared by telephone, and Koser appeared in person before Diehl on charges filed by state police.
According to testimony during the preliminary hearing, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to police.