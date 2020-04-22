SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man facing murder charges had a preliminary arraignment continued on Tuesday.
Andre Stone, 38, of 631 South Market St., was scheduled to appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday but the hearing was continued, according to Gembic.
Stone walked into the Shamokin Police Department on March 14 and told an officer he killed his girlfriend, according to court documents.
A new date for the preliminary arraignment has not yet been set, Gembic said.
Stone remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail with no bail.
