SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of raping a woman posted bail on Tuesday when it was changed from $100,000 to $1 nominal bail.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor granted the bail modification for Hunter Dannheimer, 19, after a defense motion for reduction due to a Rule 600 violation. Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantee individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, he is entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski said Dannheimer, who was incarcerated on Dec. 12, 2018, has been incarcerated for more than 180 days that are not attributed to a delay from the defense. The commonwealth failed to provide requested discovery that has caused unnecessary delays in the case, Rudinski said.
Dannheimer is facing two felony counts of rape of an unconscious person and sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. Police said he raped the victim on Dec. 4 while she was sleeping.
A jury selection is now scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Nov. 18 in front of Saylor.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER