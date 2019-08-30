SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office is ready to move forward with a trial in December for accused serial rapist John Kurtz.
However, defense attorney Michael Suders said Google is refusing to produce requested documents and data that would help build the defense for the 45-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard. President Judge Charles Saylor said the online search engine company does not often comply with court requests and he would not hold up the trial as Suders fights Google.
"It could be years," said Saylor.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, police said.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence, which was collected through the execution of multiple search warrants and court orders.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said the commonwealth turned over all the data to Suders that they used from Google in the investigation. Suders said there is a data file that cannot be opened, but Skinner said nothing else will be used in the prosecution other than what was turned over.
Suders also said his office will submit the last bill for DNA testing in order to have the final DNA results from the investigation.
Kurtz, who remains an inmate in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail, is scheduled for jury selection on Dec. 9. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial.