SUNBURY — The trial for accused rapist John Kurtz is set for October in Northumberland County Court.
During a brief hearing on Thursday, President Judge Charles Saylor scheduled the jury selection for the 46-year-old former SCI-Coal Township prison guard, at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 5 with the trial to start the next day. Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner anticipates the trial will take place over two weeks.
Both the Commonwealth and defense attorney Michael Suders are ready for trial, they said.
Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. The investigation also identified additional victims that Kurtz stalked and made attempts to kidnap and rape, police said.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence, which was collected through the execution of multiple search warrants and court orders.
Kurtz remains an inmate with Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.