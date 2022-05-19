MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man charged with an attempted homicide is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in June.
Bruce Thompson, 36, of East Third Street, is set to appear in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole at 2 p.m. June 6. He is accused of shooting another man on May 6.
Police were dispatched just before May 6 at midnight to the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel for a report of shots fired. Police were told a silver sedan was attempting to leave the scene. Police say several shots were fired prior to their arrival.
When officers arrived they located a male gunshot victim who was bleeding from his arm and began to perform life-saving measures, according to a criminal complaint from Mount Carmel Police.
Witnesses told police Thompson displayed a weapon and began to shoot toward Fifth Street and the mail gunshot victim. Police reported Langhorn tried to dodge the bullets but was struck.
Police began to pursue the sedan and the high-speed chase resulted in a crash in the area of Second and Plum streets, police said.
Thompson is charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing police and recklessly endangering another person.
Thompson was denied bail and remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER