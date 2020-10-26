SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a man accused of attempted homicide plans to take two unrelated cases to trial in Northumberland County Court.
Julio Costales, 30, of Sunbury, was scheduled for a plea hearing in front of Judge Hugh Jones on Monday, but defense attorney Jim Best called it off and told the judge they were headed to trial. Costales appeared via videoconference from the county jail in Coal Township.
"There has been no meeting of the minds," Best told the judge.
The terms of the proposed plea deal were not disclosed by Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee.
The two cases involve charges from February and April 2019. Costales is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in February; and two misdemeanors of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and summary harassment for allegedly forcing his way into the same woman's house and damaging furniture, according to court documents.
Costales also faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor counts of reckless engagement and simple assault.
Costales was taken into custody after a 1:45 p.m. drive-by shooting on March 11 on 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury because he feared for his life.
One bullet hit the front driver's side fender and another lodged into the door of the vehicle just below the driver's side window. Costales allegedly drove away but was later taken into custody at gunpoint along Greenough Street.
Costales remains an inmate on $250,000 straight cash bail.