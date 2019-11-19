SUNBURY — A woman from Shamokin accused of luring a teen girl to her home in order to see her naked skipped out on jury selection for her case in Northumberland County Court on Monday.
Monique Thomas, 25, had a bench warrant issued for failing to appear for court in June. She was scheduled for jury selection on Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini, but she again failed to show up.
Stonington State Police said Thomas and Ernest Segura, 63, lured the victim to their home on Upper Road in July. Thomas asked the girl to come to their home in order to try on bathing suits and go swimming naked if she wanted, police said.
Police said the girl went to the home and Segura began to take pictures of her in her bathing suit and told her to try on high heel shoes. Segura then told the teen to take off her clothes and he began to take photos of her before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
Thomas faces felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and photographing or filming sexual acts. She also faces misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Segura faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, photographing or filming sexual acts and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER