LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police released its operational statistics for May.
According to a report from Police Chief Paul Yost, the department received 519 calls for service, including investigating 27 cases — 11 in East Buffalo Township and 16 in Lewisburg. Officers made 10 criminal arrests and issued 58 non-traffic citations.
Traffic units investigated 30 crashes and issued 119 traffic citations. There were 166 parking violations issued.
Patrol vehicles covered 10,984 miles with a year-to-date total of 53,577.