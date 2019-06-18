SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office issued a warning about a scam involving fake grandchildren.
An 89-year-old Turbotville man received a phone call from a scammer pretending to be his grandson. He claimed to have been involved in an accident in Virginia and needed money, according to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
The caller asked him to call his public defender and provided a phone number. The elderly man realized it was a scam and took no action, and then informed his caretaker, a certified nursing assistant, about the phone call. The CNA contacted the district attorney's office, said Matulewicz.
The CNA said the call originated from a California area code, but the DA believes the number was spoofed.
Grandkid scams are common. Scammers attempt to gather information, such as names, addresses and phone numbers of relatives from social networking sites in order to improve the chances the scam will succeed, the DA said.
In all cases, the scammer will ask for money and claim it's needed to post bail, pay fines, pay a medical bill or some other kind of trouble. The emotional nature of the request, fueled by a sense of urgency, often causes people to send money before taking time to think, the DA said.
Matulewicz encouraged people to take time to investigate. Call the grandchild directly or ask another family member to take steps to determine where the grandchild is, the DA said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER