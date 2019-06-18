The Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus.
Luzerne President Thomas P. Leary said 12 board members unanimously voted to accept the agreement at a public meeting Tuesday evening at the Campus Center Rotunda in Nanticoke. Starting Sept. 3, the LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, Math, Speech, Biology, Sociology, Art, First Year Experience, Computer Information Systems and CPR.
"It's very exciting news. We are thrilled," said Leary. "It really is a central location for the counties we hope to serve. We feel it will be an extremely convenient place for people who access the center. It's in excellent shape."
The center will open with five classrooms, two computer labs, an office area, and a student lounge. Additional classroom and lab space may be added in the future. Tuition for LCCC’s Greater Susquehanna Center will be $134 per credit which equates to $4,020 a year for a full-time student, said Leary.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce; Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Chief Academic Officer John Kurelja and Dave Zartman, president of Zartman Construction, attended the meeting. Kurelja has been the local partner working with LCCC.
"What they are offering is critical, and exactly what students need to be successful," said Garrett. "They have exceeded our expectations."
The Watsontown Elementary School closed following the 2015-16 school year. Last year, the district was approached by the CSIU to consolidate their programs into one location at the elementary school. This year, the CSIU has early intervention programs, Head Start, Pre-K Counts and 5-Star housed in a portion of the building, and high school special education students opened up the Trading Post store.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER