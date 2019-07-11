SHAMOKIN — Mayor John Brown announced a special council meeting Friday afternoon to decide the fate of employment for Shamokin officer Scott Weaver.
Weaver charged the wrong person with possessing cocaine in relation to a Nov. 13 incident in the parent pickup line at the Shamokin Area Annex building.
The Trevorton woman was charged, but she was actually the witness who turned over the cocaine, according to Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias.
Tobias said somewhere in the investigation the names of the individuals got mixed up. The charges were dropped and police have not charged anyone with the crime.
"We had an executive session earlier this week with a state legal attorney and went over options and now it's up to a vote in public," Brown said. "Chief Tobias conducted an internal investigation and now we will discuss what will happen."
Weaver has been with the department for 19 years, Brown said.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Mill Road Square, directly behind the Shamokin police station.
—FRANCIS SCARCELLA