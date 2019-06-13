WATSONTOWN — A Milton man has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Reckless Endangerment after he allegedly fired a gun inside a home in the 200 block of East Seventh Street, Watsontown. Watsontown borough police on June 1, received a report of a firearm being discharged inside a house. A subsequent investigation found that on Sunday, May 19 during the evening hours, Matthew S. Robol, 45, of Milton, fired one round from a pistol inside of a residence where a juvenile was also present. Robol was charged with a misdemeanor that was filed in the office of District Judge Michael I. Diehl, Milton.