SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's office is warning residents of a text message scam.
A Sunbury couple in their 50s reported on Wednesday that they received multiple suspicious text messages from someone pretending to be someone they know. The messages explained the various sources of free money to assist in paying bills and other expenses through programs sponsored by the Home Care and Family Support Program, Workers Compensation, Appeals Board and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
The recipients of these messages were instructed to send a text message to two separate numbers in order to apply for free money, the DA said.
The DA's office said the scammer likely obtained the friend's number from the couple's Facebook account and then assumed their identities in order to promote and lend credibility to the scam. Matulewicz advises all county residents to be suspicious of all incoming text messages and any offers of free money from any person or entity.
Matulewicz cautions citizens to avoid providing addresses, phone numbers, financial information, vacation times and other personal information on Facebook accounts and other online profiles as this information is commonly accessed and used by scammers.