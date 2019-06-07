POINT TOWNSHIP — Night-time detours and delays will still be in effect this coming week as work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway River Bridge continues. The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, will continue installing beams on the section of the bridge spanning Route 147. Route 147 will be closed nightly between Lahr’s Road and Ridge Road. A detour will be in place from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Saturday morning. Motorists should expect delays.
Meanwhile, pier construction continues on the east side of the bridge. The contractor is preparing the structure for concrete deck placement on the west side.