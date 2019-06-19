HARTLEY TWP. — Authorities say approximately 30 cattle are dead following a rollover crash Tuesday.
Gale Hartford, 49, of Canton, was traveling east on Route 45. He was descending a hill while trying to negotiate a lefthand curve.
According to the police report, the vehicle, carrying 95 head of cattle, rolled onto its passenger side striking guide rails, then slid down an embankment and hit several large trees.
The vehicle came to rest upside down. Firefighters were able to free the cattle from the trailer. The remaining cattle were transported from the scene by local farmers who donated their livestock trailers.
Hartford is charged with failure to drive a vehicle at a safe speed. He was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital with minor injuries.
Mifflinburg Fire Department, West End Fire Department, Millheim Fire Department, Mifflinburg Ambulance, Evangelical paramedics, Union County and Centre County PennDOT, Union County EMA, Keller's Towing and Recovery, and Northridge assisted at the scene.