SUNBURY — The jury selection and trial scheduled for a witness in a Northumberland County homicide case was delayed on Thursday. The trial and jury selection was scheduled for July.
Robert Villari Jr., 31, appeared in front of Judge Paige Rosini via videoconference with defense attorney Richard Feudale. They requested the continuance in order to have more time to consider a plea deal from the district attorney's office, said Fuedale.
Villari, in May, was granted release from imprisonment after President Judge Charles Saylor reduced his $100,000 cash bail, but the probation department has yet to approve a home plan for him. He remains incarcerated at Northumberland County Prison.
Villari, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12. Villari and David M. Brown told police Brian Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Neither Villari nor Brown are charged with Maschal’s death.
Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Villari has a prior felony drug conviction, according to court documents.
