LEWISBURG — Ashley Mershon, 25, of Turbotville, accused of stealing $5,956 from her ex-employer, was arraigned Monday by Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Cashman and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed charges Thursday against Mershon: two felony theft counts and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Mershon allegedly stole cash and check deposits while working for Street of Shops and Roller Mills antique stores.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 25.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO