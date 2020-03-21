Shamokin, a city with more than 7,000 residents, might lose its police department if city officials follow an Act 47 exit plan prepared by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
On Feb. 20, city officials signed off on the three-year exit plan, the timing of which was determined by the city’s initial proposal when it entered the state’s program for distressed municipalities in 2014.
The proposal projected a $500,000 budget surplus by 2020. The city, however, had to use some of the financial advantages of Act 47 — the ability to raise taxes above the state maximum — to generate an additional $790,000 and balance this year’s budget of $4.225 million.
According to the exit plan written by Financial Solutions of Reading, Shamokin “has taken numerous steps that have substantially improved the financial position of the city, however, without the taxing authority provided to it under the provisions of Act 47, maintaining this improved financial stability is unlikely without the city taking extraordinary measures.”
Eliminating the police department would be one of those “extraordinary measures,” something that doesn’t sit well with Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel or Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias.
“This whole thing is terrifying,” Seidel said. “Not only as a councilwoman but as a resident with children, a husband, and family living here.”
Failure to fulfill the exit plan will result in receivership or state oversight of the city.
Seidel said receivership would not be good.
“When the city goes in receivership the state makes all the decisions — there is no form of government — and makes all the daily decisions and operating decisions. No one in the town has any say,” Seidel said. “They are taxpayers who elected people and their voice would be taken away.”
Elimination of the police department would force the city to seek law enforcement from the state police. But that is not an easy fix, according to Milton state trooper and Valley state police spokesman Mark Reasner.
“We have so many troopers in each barracks,” he said. “This would be something that would need to be looked at and see exactly what was needed to maintain coverage.”
The Stonington barracks is located about 10 miles from the city.
Budget shortfall
When Shamokin submitted its plan to enter Act 47 it showed a cumulative deficit of more than $1.8 million from 2009-2013, an estimated deficit of $357,821 in 2014 and a projected cumulative deficit of more than $4.4 million from 2015-2020.
Shamokin was approved for Act 47 and declared financially distressed on June 16, 2014.
In December, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones granted the city’s tax plan, which includes a real estate tax rate of 35 mills — five mills more than the state maximum — and an earned income tax rate of 2 percent — one percent over the state maximum.
After exiting the Act 47 program in 2023, the city will no longer be able to request to tax above the state maximums, a move that will cost the city $790,000 a year.
“And that is where we will face a disaster,” Seidel said. “We need to focus on this and see what we have to do in order to make this up, but not by losing the police department.”
As part of the exit plan, city officials have reached out to state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, and state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, in an attempt to alleviate the city’s financial crisis. Both leaders have said they will attempt to help Shamokin but the process is not easy.
Council asked City Administrator Bob Slaby to send letters asking the leaders to amend Third Class City Code, which caps earned income tax at 1 percent. To amend the code, it would need to pass through the Legislature.
According to the plan, the city can furlough officers or renegotiate the police contract to make up some of the money.
“No municipality can function without the ability to lay off employees for economic reasons,” the plan states.
Tobias said the department’s contract ends in December and the department is willing to speak with city officials.
Seidel said she is in favor of elected officials talking to their department and trying to reach a fair deal.
“I have seen crimes increase in the past five years,” Tobias said. “We have so many investigations going and our guys are working hard on every case. I am doing everything I can do to keep up morale in our department.”
Tobias said the department is in a hiring freeze, but it can replace any of its 10 full-time officers and three part-time officers who retire or leave. He said recruiting is tough and even harder when he has to tell candidates the department’s future is cloudy.
“Well it doesn’t make it easy,” he said. “Recruiting the way it is is already a task and now to add this in makes it tougher.”
Shamokin Mayor John Brown said he will also do all he can to save the department.
“Taxes may end up going up but we would have a police department,” he said. “I can’t say for sure that they will go up but we will be discussing this.”
Brown said the department is the biggest part of the $4.5 million city budget but it’s the most important.
“The original recommendation from the state in 2013 was to furlough two officers,” he said. “They did that then and they were brought back and now we can’t reduce the staff again. This is just a tough spot to be in all around.”
Shamokin police calls
At least two officers are on duty per shift. The exit plan states that despite the 1,400 investigations Shamokin Police handled in 2019, one person is needed per shift.
Tobias and Seidel said they disagree with the recommendation.
“I understand it is cost savings,” Seidel said. “But you can’t put a price on the safety of our residents. Having one person on duty is just not safe.”
Officer Raymond Siko gave an example of how he made three drug arrests by 9:45 a.m. one day, with interviews still to be conducted and evidence that needed to be secured. Two other officers on duty patrolled the city and answered calls.
“Losing a police department or even officers on shifts will be a danger to our drug work,” he said. “It’s very dangerous to everyone and a lot of the drug arrests we make have led to or are the reason for violent crimes.”
Tobias, who has been with the department for 19 years, the past six as chief, said he is concerned for his department and also as a lifelong resident of Shamokin.
“We have seen crime rise and our department is working very hard,” he said. “I never would have thought this would ever happen or even be considered.”
Tobias said in 2012 Shamokin had 326 crimes reported and in 2018, the latest numbers compiled, there were 1,818. That does not include the various other calls officers deal with on a daily basis. Shamokin also has officers that are on the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force.
Shamokin’s minimum municipal obligation that has to be paid toward police pensions is $599,000 which is part of the $1.2 million police budget.
The city needs to pay the $599,000 to a pension plan manager to keep the police pension plan solvent. The money goes toward retired officers’ pensions.
‘Save the Department’
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he understands what it’s like when municipalities get into financial issues because public safety is always the first topic to discuss.
“It’s the largest part of every budget,” he said. “I feel for what Chief Tobias and his officers are going through.”
Hare said he dealt with a similar issue when officers were furloughed in 2015 and it took until 2020 to get back some of those officers.
“Shamokin is a very busy department as is ours,” Hare said. “In my professional opinion, it would be a disservice to the citizens of Shamokin. The general public doesn’t always hear what we hear and during the day we hear how much is going on in the city of Shamokin on the radios.”
Hare said he would speak to Shamokin officials on behalf of Tobias and inform them that losing a police department is a disaster for residents.
“I would be glad to attend a meeting with Shamokin leaders and explain how important it is to have a department,” Hare said. “We work with Shamokin on several cases as a lot of times people who are wanted bounce back and forth from area to area. To lose that information from department to department puts the residents of both cities at risk.”
Tobias said his department also works with neighboring Coal Township police and that even though the departments are close it would not be fair to expect Coal Township to cover Shamokin.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said he sees the number of cases, including an overload of drug cases, come through his office from Shamokin.
Gembic said losing a department would be unsafe for every resident.
“Not to mention, who is going to answer all the neighborhood problems?” Gembic said. “Disorderly conducts, harassment, dog attacks — it’s everything. You might as well build a wall around the city and remake the movie ‘Escape from New York.’”
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said when he took office in 2018 the police department had eight officers and was in a budgetary crisis.
By the end of 2018, the department was down to five officers, due to retirement and budget constraints.
Karlovich vowed to revamp the department which now has seven full-time officers and will be hiring two more in two weeks.
Karlovich said a police department is essential to a community.
“Police departments are so valuable to the operation of the municipality on every level,” Karlovich said. “I completely understand the budgetary concerns and issues of operating a police department. But knowing the issues that surround our area with crimes, I truly hope that Shamokin does not have to end their police department.”
State police coverage
Reasner said the Milton barracks cover New Berlin and Harleton when each municipality’s police force has no officers working.
In Selinsgrove, state police do not cover any other municipality.
Stonington helps cover Kulpmont Borough, Zerbe Township and Lower Mahoney Township, when those departments are off duty.
State police would have to cover Shamokin and the city would get the service for free. State police are required by law to cover any area that does not have police coverage.
Seidel and Tobias both said they are thrilled when they see troopers driving through Shamokin but that because of the state police’s own call volumes, responsibilities and the drive time, minor crimes could have the time to escalate.
“The small things just may not get covered and it would not be state police’s fault,” Seidel said. “I drove with Officer Siko for eight hours one night and just the fact our residents know our department made a difference to some known individuals who may have been up to no good.”
Seidel said Siko was able to prevent petty crimes the night they traveled because those involved knew who he was.
“We stopped at a store and Ray (Siko) was inside and knew one of the people who were there to possibly steal something,” she said. “He spoke to the person and got him to leave without any incidents or crimes occurring. That may not be the case if we don’t have a police department of our own.”