Action group leads letter-writing campaign over gun legislation

LEWISBURG — Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are taking action, and on Saturday, wrote letters to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller demanding answers on why he voted against a House bill that according to them would strengthen gun laws.
Keller recently voted against H.R. 8, which is legislation that would require background checks on all gun sales.
Keller said he voted no because the provisions of the bill would violate American citizens’ constitutional rights while altogether failing to improve public safety.
“This legislation, as designed, would do nothing to keep guns out of the hands of criminals nor would either bill have prevented any previous mass shooting," Keller said in a press release.
"All these proposals would do is infringe upon law-abiding citizens’ constitutional rights to defend themselves and their loved ones."
Keller's vote didn't sit well with the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Lewisburg chapter came out to Soldiers Memorial Park to write the congressman letter.
"We wanted to let our representative know that he let down his constituents with his vote," organizer and chapter leader Lauren Peck said.
Peck recently spoke on an online forum about gun violence and cited information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that from 2015 through 2019, Pennsylvania averaged 978 suicides annually, accounting for 62 percent of all gun deaths in the state.
Group member Sara Kelley, of Lewisburg, said she was in support of the letter being written to Keller because she has teenage children and wants them to be safe.
"I think letting him (Keller) know that we are concerned and that we want our children to be safe is important," she said.
The group plans on forwarding the letter to Keller's office in Washington and Mifflinburg, Peck said.
Peck said, after the past few weeks of shootings in Atlanta and Colorado, it is now more important than ever for Keller to listen to his constituents.
"People are grieving," she said. "No one should be afraid and we want to let (Keller) him know that."
Keller said in a statement that he supported targeted solutions to improve school safety, he supports mental health services, and wants to address the root causes of gun violence.
"Unfortunately, rather than working to advance common-sense solutions that all Americans can get behind, House Democrats have chosen to push far-left legislation that undermines the NICS background check system, violates the privacy of law-abiding gun owners, and allows the federal government to indefinitely delay the legal purchase of firearms — trampling the Second Amendment protections enumerated in our Constitution," he said. "If our goal is to curb the illegal transfer of firearms, we should not be punishing the millions of legal gun owners who have done everything right.”
Williamsport resident John Welch, 38, was passing through Lewisburg Saturday and said he noticed the group in the park and thought the letters were a good idea.
"I don't know if they will help or even what the answer is to all of this gun stuff," he said. "I don't own a gun but I know it's a hot topic and I do think we need to have better laws in place. Things are way out of hand again in the country and if that group can make a difference then I am all for it."