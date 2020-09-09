Activist cited after burning Trump flag without clearance

SUNBURY — Harrisburg political activist Gene Stilp faces a fine for open burning after Sunbury police issued a citation Wednesday morning moments after he burned a Trump reelection campaign flag in front of the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Stilp now faces a fine up to $100 after Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremigen warned Stilp when he arrived at the courthouse that if he lit the flag he would be fined.
"Unfortunately, Mr. (Gene) Stilp did not have the proper clearance to open burn in the city," Hare said. "He had every right to protest but not open burn. He was cited under the city ordinance, and he understood that."
Stilp spoke with Hare and Bremigen, providing the officers with his driver's license, and said he was going to burn the flag anyway.
Moments later, Stilp dropped a flag in a tin trash can and lit it.
Bremigen immediately walked up to the can and extinguished the fire while Hare handed Stilp his citation.
"I will fight this as I have before," Stilp said.
Members of the Northumberland County Courthouse stood on the steps and watched the event take place while deputy sheriff's remained in place in case of trouble.
Hare said nothing else was reported and he handed Stilp his citation while collecting the tin can and burnt flag as evidence.
"This guy is an idiot," Brian Steffer, 43, of Snyder County, said of Stilp. "I was driving by and stopped to see this and I am glad he got fined."
Stilp said he has received several other fines for burning the Trump flags and plans to appeal all cases.