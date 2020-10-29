SUNBURY — Harrisburg political activist Gene Stilp will appear before a Sunbury district judge today after he pleaded not guilty to breaking the city’s open burning ordinance following an incident in September.
Stilp will appear before District Judge Mike Toomey at 10:45 a.m.
Sunbury police issued a citation Sept. 9 moments after he burned a President Donald Trump reelection campaign flag in front of the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Stilp faces a fine up to $100 after Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremigen warned Stilp when he arrived at the courthouse that if he lit the flag he would be fined.
Stilp provided police his information and said he was going to burn the flag regardless. Moments later Stilp lit the flag in a metal trash can, and Bremigen quickly extinguished the flame.
— Francis Scarcella