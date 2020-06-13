LEWISBURG — Valley residents have joined a nationwide call for change as hundreds gathered in Lewisburg and Sunbury Saturday to protest racism and police brutality.
A diverse crowd of more than 500 people surrounded the Gazebo in Hufnagle Park in a Black Lives Matter 3-hour anti-racism rally in which organizers called for peace, justice and change in the wake of the recent killing by police of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, in Louisville.
"I never would have believed a crowd this size would show up just a few weeks after me and some friends decided to peacefully protest against racism," said K.J. Williams, of Milton.
Williams and friends called their grassroots movement If Not Us, Then Who?, and their idea has spread virally through the Valley after rallies in Milton and in Mifflinburg last week. The Lewisburg rally was the largest yet.
"It kinda just happened," Williams said, "and we're taking this day-by-day. Rolling with the punches. As long as we keep getting support, we're going to keep this movement going.
"We're just so happy to see so many people," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's not about the numbers. It is about the message that we are trying to convey."
The message, added Frank Manzono, also of Milton, is "we want to see an end to systematic racism in Central Pennsylvania. We want to see police reform in this area. We want to see persons of color in positions to make real change in this community."
Williams described the movement that he's seen around the country as "different, but not different at the same time. There has been a domino effect. Trayvon Martin (killed in Florida, 2012), Michael Brown (2014, Fergusson, Missouri), Oscar Grant (killed in Oakland in 2009), Ahmaud Arbery (killed in Georgia, 2020), Brionna Taylor (2020) and then Floyd.
"All of this has been bubbling up," Williams said, "and people are sick and tired of it. We are going to go about protesting the right way. Show our emotions. And allow people to hear our voice. We wouldn't be doing this if we didn't expect real change to come of this. We won't stop until there is real change."
Manzano stressed that "ultimately, we want to bring people together. We're just a group of young men who want to change our society."
People in the crowd held signs and chanted, "No justice, no peace, no racist, no peace," "Say his name, George Floyd, shout his name, George Floyd" and "police the police."
Janet Crosley and her boyfriend, Martin Perez, both African American, held a "Black Lives Matter" sign they put together earlier in the morning.
"This is important. I sense something different. People want change," Perez, a transplanted New Yorker now living in Lewisburg, said.
Lewisburg Borough Council President Luis Medina stood on the gazebo and told the crowd, "This turnout warms my heart. This is what patriotism looks like. Protesting is the right thing to do."
Medina urged everyone to "keep their energy for this cause up. And vote. At every level. From school board to state office to Congress and the president.
"Today ... feels like change," added Nisan Trotter, of Lewisburg, who also addressed the crowd. "Hatred has no home here. The moral majority can no longer be the silent majority. How can we stay silent?"
One person in the crowd held up a sign that said, "Silence is complicity."
Earlier in the day, a smaller but no less enthusiastic BLM rally took place in Cameron Park, Sunbury.
About 30 people met at the Gazebo, with signs that shouted the words "Black Lives Matter," and "I can't breathe."
Shai Alvarez, of Northumberland Borough, had the idea and then was joined by friends and area residents.
"All voices matter," Alvarez said, "and just because this is a small community it doesn't mean we can't be heard. I just think that with everything going on with the pandemic, it's time to stand up for what's right. We need equality. We are all human. We bleed the same."