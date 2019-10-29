By Eric Scicchitano
Eddie Frierson returns to Lewisburg on Sunday for his final local performance of the acclaimed one-man play he wrote about Bucknell University alumnus and member of the Inaugural Class of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Christy Mathewson.
As his afternoon showing at Campus Theatre approaches, Frierson looked back on an impromptu trip 35 years ago when he arrived in Lewisburg — an unfamiliar face in a town he’d never been — and set forth on a journey that changed his life forever.
The matinee performance of “Matty: An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson” begins at 1 p.m. It’s been eight years since Frierson brought the show to Lewisburg that first premiered in 1987. Kerrigan Mahan directed Frierson in a show the actor wrote. The dialogue is largely taken from Mathewson’s own words and writings.
An off-Broadway run in the mid-1990s brought plaudits from major media outlets and saw Frierson performing on-stage as Mathewson eight times a week for four months in New York City. He’s performed countless shows on stage elsewhere in the years before and after.
Frierson’s intrigue into Mathewson, the greatest pitcher of his generation and one of America’s first athlete superstars, began on a flight somewhere over the lower 48 states. Frierson escaped Los Angeles during the 1984 Olympics and rode a plane from California to attend a reunion in Florida.
Before heading to the airport, Frierson rushed back into his apartment to snatch a copy of a book Mathewson himself had published in 1912, “Pitching in a Pinch: or Baseball from the Inside.” It was a chance purchase left behind on a visit by Frierson’s father.
“While I was reading it on the plane, I was literally laughing out loud. These names that you know were coming to life,” Frierson recalled.
Names like Honus Wagner, the famous face on the million dollar baseball card. Mordecai “Three-Fingered” Brown, who’s right hand mangled in a childhood farming accident tossed him into the Hall of Fame. Connie Mack, baseball’s all-time leader in wins (and losses) as a manager.
Frierson’s father built upon his son’s enthusiasm for the material, something the younger man said he could work with, and encouraged him to take a road trip. They went to a AAA in Pompano Beach, Florida and looked over a map. Frierson charted a course to Lewisburg, home to Mathewson’s alma mater, to Factoryville, Mathewson’s hometown in Wyoming County, and to Cooperstown, New York, where baseball’s history is indexed in a one-of-a-kind museum.
At the Gates
The Dodge Colt that Frierson had borrowed from his father sat parked near Rooke Chapel as Frierson exited on a late summer night and inspected the Christy Mathewson Gates at the entrance to Bucknell.
Excited by the sight of the monument, he made his way into the university library, as he recalls, about 9 p.m. Though the archives closed hours earlier, Frierson said he knocked on a door to a room with a light on inside and first met the late Doris Dysinger, curator of special collections. She’d been excited, too, by his inquiry about Mathewson — “no one asked about Christy in a long time,” the words Frierson remembers Dysinger sharing. She offered but he turned down a late night perusal into the archives, opting for an early start the next morning.
Frierson wandered through campus and into Lewisburg Cemetery, only to come upon Mathewson’s headstone. It was happenstance, Frierson said, a moment of serendipity. He hadn’t a clue the man was buried in Lewisburg.
Then, it was to the Lewisburg Hotel to rent a $14-a-night room, only to find out he was a stone’s throw from the homestead of Mathewson’s wife, the former Jane Stoughton. He’d connect with relatives who shared a trove of material from the life shared by Christy and Jane.
A second stone thrown would have plunked the homestead of Betty Cook, a longtime friend of Jane’s who Frierson would come to befriend himself one year later. At 90 years old, Cook remains in the red-brick mansion at Second and Market streets, a building she saved from demolition decades ago when developers thought a gas station would make for a better investment than the restoration of a downtown mansion.
Cook’s influence on “Matty” is as important as anyone’s, Frierson expressed, something townsfolk can attest to for any number of civic doings Cook’s involved herself in over the course of her lifetime.
“I can’t express in words what Betty Cook means to me,” Frierson said. “She’s just a delightful, wonderful person and just one more example of how special Jane and Christy Mathewson were and are.”
Betty and Jane
Cook knew Jane for more than 20 years. They were fast friends despite a wide gap in age: 50 years. Cook said Jane was “like a grandmother” to her but as the woman tells of days past, it’s hard to imagine them as anything but the closest of friends.
Jane Mathewson had shunned invitations to the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies every year after the inaugural celebration in 1939, Cook said. Christy Mathewson was gone by then. He died at age 45 in 1925. Cook hadn’t met him but she knew well of his career. She knew well of baseball, period, an interest she maintains.
Cook convinced her friend to finally attend a ceremony in 1955, inspired by her own allure at the chance to meet Joe DiMaggio. It began a tradition they continued until Jane Mathewson’s death in 1967.
Christy Mathewson is memorialized in the borough with the gates, of course, and a remarkable headstone. A football star, too, Mathewson’s name is attached to the university’s football stadium.
“Matty” is a memorial, too, one Cook adores. She keeps a copy of the original play script. She’s also helped organize prior local performances by Frierson along with separate presentations about Mathewson’s life with the help of her first cousin, Jack Fisher.
In 2011, descendants of members of the Hall of Fame Inaugural Class visited Lewisburg for a showing of “Matty” — relations to Babe Ruth, Walter Johnson, Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner. Of course, Mathewson himself was there in spirit through Frierson’s embodiment of “Big Six,” “The Christian Gentleman” — Christy Mathewson.
“People know the name Mathewson because of the stadium,” Cook said. “You’ve got generations living here who don’t even know who the man was. When we do these programs, it’s amazing, people love it. They love the history that went through this area.”
‘This really special man’
Frierson thinks back to that first visit to Lewisburg, his own inaugural. He has similar stories of coincidence, magic, if you will, of chance encounters and excited welcomes in Mathewson’s hometown of Factoryville. Having eventually made his way to Cooperstown, Frierson swears he spent his first night’s sleep there in centerfield of famed Doubleday Field. It was a different time, he said.
That road trip in his father’s Dodge Colt changed Frierson’s life and in many ways, helped keep alive the memory of Mathewson and the complexities that marked his existence beyond baseball: gentleman, Christian, academic, soldier, husband and father.
“I could care less today if anybody remembers my name,” Frierson said of “Matty’s” legacy. “It became very important very early on that I could introduce people to this really special man.”
“Matty: An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson” begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets are $15 and are available at www.lewisburgpa.com/shop or at the door. Learn more about the play at www.matty.org.