SUNBURY — Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey sent felony rape charges to Northumberland County Court on Tuesday after police say a Northumberland man raped a 9-year-old girl over the past two years.
Jose Figueroa-Cante, 34, of S. 10th Street, appeared with Northumberland County Chief Public Defender Ed Greco in a preliminary hearing Tuesday in front of Toomey.
"This is a sad and frightening case," Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, told Toomey before a decision was made. "We ask that all charges be sent to Northumberland County Court."
Northumberland Police say they responded to a domestic dispute on May 5. At the scene, a woman told police Figueroa-Cante threw a bottle of hygiene solution on her after the man was accused of inappropriately touching the alleged victim.
Following a call to ChildLine, the child told investigators Figueroa-Cante entered her mother’s bedroom over the past two years and told the girl the two were going to play, police said.
Officer Michael Vognetz said the girl stated Figueroa-Cante shook her like a doll and when he was done he told her to not tell her mother or he would hurt her mother.
Toomey forwarded all charges, including felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault to court.
Figueroa-Cante is locked up at the Northumberland County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.