SUNBURY — The 11th annual Northumberland County Adoption Day on Friday looked significantly different than events of years past.
The event, which was held in the county courthouse in honor of 35 adoptions in the county this year, is usually one with activities for families, children running around and laughing and the families celebrating in person. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers switched the event to a virtual one with speakers in person and the families attending via Zoom.
Brooke and Tierra Miller, of Northumberland, who have been married since October 2015, adopted five children since 2017: Brynlee, 5, Cameron, 5, Alexa, 4, and biological brothers Corbin, 4, and Gavin, 2. They finalized Cameron's adoption on Friday via Zoom and Brynlee and Alexa earlier this year.
"We had an interest in having children and having a large family," said Tierra Miller. "We both agreed doing foster care allowed us to help children and families in the foster care system."
Adoption Day coincides with National Adoption Awareness Month. It is designed to raise awareness for both adoptions and the growing need for foster families.
The most important thing about foster care and adoption is "being able to provide a safe and loving environment to children who need it and being able to provide permanency for children who can't unify with their family," the couple said.
They originally only wanted three children and aren't ruling out expanding their family in the future, they said.
"How could we possibly say no?" said Tierra Miller. "I think we'll continue to foster and see where it goes."
Guest speaker Mark Gittens, pastor of H2 Church, adopted three children through Northumberland County 16 years ago and had three biological children.
"Adoption is taking something painful and making it beautiful," Gittens said.
He advised parents who are adopting or fostering to be honest, be realistic, be in it for the right reasons and be vulnerable.
"It's been a humbling experience, but a life-changing experience," he said.
Children & Youth Services Katrina Gownley and Solicitor Ann Targonski said adoption takes a team of people to make happen, both in the county and in the child's life.
"I'm so happy to be given the opportunity to serve the children of Northumberland County in this role," said Targonski.
Last year marked a record year of 56 adoptions in Northumberland County. In 2018, Northumberland County had 30 adoptions. In 2017, it was seven. In 2016 and 2015, 20 children each year were adopted. In 2014, 30 children were adopted. In 2013, 10 were adopted. In 2012, the number was 20.
The county also brought the foster/kinship from 400 children four years ago to 100 now, said Gownley.