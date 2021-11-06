SUNBURY — The 12th annual Adoption Day will be held on Nov. 12 in Northumberland County Courthouse.
Sponsored by the Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, the county will celebrate 24 children who have been adopted between December 2020 and November 2021. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the children will kick off the festivities by taking part in several fun activities at the courthouse.
Adoption Day is designed to celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in the month of November. While the focus of National Adoption Day is on the finalization of adoptions, it is also a day to raise awareness of the growing need for foster families.
According to the National Adoption Day website, National Adoption Day is a collective, national effort to raise awareness for more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families.
Part of this year’s celebration will include a guest speaker as well as opening and closing remarks from the Northumberland County judges.
In addition to family, caseworkers, foster parents and other individuals who have supported these children throughout their journey will also be present.
Those interested in becoming a foster parent through Northumberland County Children and Youth can contact Meghan Weaver at 570-988-4237.