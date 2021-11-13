DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold a Happy Catsgiving with special adoption rates for kittens and cats. The event begins Monday, Nov. 15 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 28 during Thanksgiving Weekend.
Cats and kittens can be adopted for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats, considered 7 months and older, are $85. They are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.
There are kittens from 2 months old ranging to a 16-year-old female. Adult cats available include Smokey, Minnie, Grandstand, Giant Pumpkin, Butters, Misa, Tootsie, Dash, Bolt and Finn.
The kittens and cats are in all colors and sizes.
They come with a food sample, toys and treats.
If people have carriers, they should bring them. Otherwise a $5 cardboard carrier, which can be reused, will be available.
To schedule an appointment, call 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day of the week.