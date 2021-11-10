SELINSGROVE — Seniors looking for activities will now have another option in the Valley after the Almond Tree Senior Solutions opened its doors Wednesday.
Owner Wendy Cecco said she was pleased to be able to open the adult day care and is thrilled with how the newly renovated center inside the 20,000-square-foot facility at 195 Airport Road in Selinsgrove, turned out.
Cecco was joined by members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, including CEO Bob Garrett, who said it was an honor to be part of Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.
“Opening up a business during a pandemic is hard enough,” he said. “What you all did here is great and we will have your back if any speed bumps are met along the way.”
The center has a commercial kitchen, dining area, a room where hairdressing and manicures will be provided, a social area and quiet area for reading or computer time.
Transportation to and from the center will be offered and a nurse will be on staff, Cecco said.
Almond Tree recently received a financial boost from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority with a $29,000 loan at a 2.75 fixed interest rate for three years to help defray the cost of the $122,390 project.
The purpose of the center is to allow seniors to interact with others their own age at the site and on occasional trips.
“We are excited and proud of what this looks like and all we will be able to provide,” Cecco said.