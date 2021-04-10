Representatives of Bucknell University defended the institution’s atmosphere for LGBTQI+ student-athletes after receiving low marks from an advocacy group exploring the support all Division 1 NCAA schools provide for that community.
Athlete Ally’s updated Athletic Equality Index (AEI) graded schools on the online publication of comprehensive resources, inclusion policies and practices for LGBTQI+ student-athletes. AEI was compiled in partnership with adidas.
Bucknell received a score of 30 out of 100. All schools in its conference, the Patriot League, combined for an average score of 47.
AEI is measured by eight metrics: four policies covering nondiscrimination, sexual misconduct, trans inclusion and fan code of conduct; four practices regarding collaboration with a local or institutional LGBTQI+ center, providing reference to LGBTQI+ resources on the athletics website and availability of inclusion training both for staff and faculty as well as for student-athletes.
Bucknell’s Athletics Department issued a response, shared by Associate Director of Athletics Jon Terry, that expressed that the policies are important but not wholly indicative of the actual experiences of Bucknell students.
“Bucknell University has ample policies, resources and training opportunities through the Office of LGBTQ Resources, all of which are available to student-athletes,” according to Bucknell Athletics.
“Within Bucknell Athletics, the department of Student-Athlete Enrichment provides regular programming on a variety of topics and also acts as a facilitator for student-athletes to connect with other campus resources, such as the Office of LGBTQ Resources. Bucknell coaches and staff receive orientation and training on what professional resources are available across campus.”
The university’s statement said the Bucknell Athletics is contributing to an updated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Action Plan, the third iteration in the last 10 years. An DEI Council specific to athletics was established last year.
“One specific example of an issue that is currently making news nationally are the rights of transgender athletes. A number of Bucknell Athletics staff will be participating in a webinar this Sunday (hosted by Athlete Ally) along with a follow-up lunch and chat session next week. Adding specific language regarding transgender student-athletes to our Action Plan is something that is being pursued,” Bucknell Athletics’ statement read.
Bucknell received a score of 25 for its nondiscrimination policy, the highest mark available in that category. It received a 5 out of 15 for its sexual harassment policy and 0s across the board for the remaining categories.
Abigail Kurtz is the adidas x Athlete Ally Research Fellow who conducted the study of Bucknell’s inclusion policies and practices. After connecting with Bucknell’s Athletics Department and maintaining communication, Kurtz said she is confident the university’s score would quickly improve.
Though the scores are based on publicly available information, some schools including Bucknell have internal policies addressing the very concerns raised by Athlete Ally.
“They’re doing these things. They just haven’t had an opportunity or reason to make this public knowledge. That’s what we’re seeing with Bucknell. Bucknell has a great Athletics staff and that’s why I have such high hopes,” Kurtz said.
“They’ve responded so positively on our input and I’m excited about what’s happening there. I can’t wait to update their score,” Kurtz said.
Bill McCoy, director of the Office of LGBT Awareness at Bucknell, shared similar sentiments with Bucknell Athletics with respect to the online publication of policies compared to actual experiences.
Bucknell maintains a “robust intranet” with policies and protocol accessible to members of the university community that won’t be found on the public website, McCoy noted. Those policies and protocol address student expectations and trans-inclusive practices, he said.
McCoy said that programming and training from the Office of LGBTQ Resources is available to all members of the Bucknell community including athletes and Athletics personnel. There’s also a Queer Athletes group on campus that receives internal support, he said.
One area the university is exploring is inclusivity with respect to the university’s physical buildings. Though policy dictates that students can use facilities that affirm their gender identity, the actual layout and fixtures in place can create barriers for some members of the LGBTQI+ community, McCoy said.
“As we grow and renovate, considering the needs of all members of our community continue to be paramount,” McCoy said. “While I appreciate the perspective of Athlete Ally in rating based on transparency, we have centralized many of those documents to avoid links to outdated policies and procedures to avoid confusing and conflicting information.”