Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), those who struggle to afford access to broadband can apply for discounts on monthly services and a one-time device purchase.
A discount of up to $30/month for a broadband service as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 for a device is available to eligible households, according to Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson.
More than 600,000 households across the Commonwealth are currently enrolled in ACP, Carson said.
"The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that helps families and households struggling to afford internet service have access to the broadband they need for work, school, health care and more," the FCC website says.
As provided by Carson, one of several criteria must be met for a household to be eligible for ACP.
Either the household is at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines or a member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:
Meets the eligibility criteria for an existing low-income internet program from a participating provider.
Participates in one of several federal assistance programs including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Housing Choice Voucher, Public Housing, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and others.
Received a federal Pell Grant within the current award year.
An eligible household can receive only one monthly service discount and one device discount, according to Carson.
The one-time device discount of up to $100 can be used to help purchase a laptop, desktop or tablet through a participating provider. According to ACP guidelines provided by the FCC, a household must contribute more than $10 but no more than $50 to the purchase.
Those eligible for ACP can enroll by going to affordableconnectivity.gov to apply online or to print out an application to mail in. Enrollment can also be completed by calling 877-384-27575.
Enrollees should then contact their preferred participating provider to have their discount applied to their bill. According to Carson, some providers may request an additional application.
"Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan," Carson said. "Various internet providers, including those offering landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the ACP."
The FCC offers tools to find participating providers. Providers can be searched for at affordableconnectivity.gov/companies-near-me/.
As per their website, Service Electric Cablevision (SECV) is participating provider. After applying for ACP, SECV requires an enrollment form which can be found on their website.
Sam Haulman, general manager of SECV in Northumberland, said the company has been involved in the program since its beginning.
"SECV has been a proud participating provider in the ACP program as well as the predecessor Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program since its inception in May 2021," he said. "The ACP program has been essential in helping address digital equity by assisting struggling individuals and families with having broadband service in their home for various purposes including education, telemedicine and work."
More than 3,300 households participate in the program through SECV, according to Haulman.
As for expansion on ACP or exploration into similar programs, the PBDA executive said he is hopeful the federal government will recognize the need for affordable access across the country.
"The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hopeful that federal legislators recognize the important role this program has in ensuring internet for all, and that there will be continued allocation of funds for this program," Carson said.