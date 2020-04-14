U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Monday unveiled an online one-stop-shop of federal programs that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide is a resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic. To view the guide, visit
“This resource guide," Perdue said, "will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”