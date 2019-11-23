SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania State Attorney General's office will not confirm whether there is an investigation into alleged campaign finance violations in the race for Northumberland County commissioner.
OAG Press Secretary Karissa Hand told The Daily Item that "We can’t confirm or deny the existence of investigations."
Tara Purcell, the county election director, confirmed that the office received a complaint that was referred to the county district attorney's office, which in turn forwarded it to the state attorney general's office. After conferring with county Solicitor Frank Garrigan, Purcell said the county will not release the complaint.
"I do not know whether the investigation being conducted is considered a criminal or non-criminal investigation by the Attorney General's Office," Purcell wrote in response to The Daily Item's request. "However, the attorney general's office has requested that our office invoke the available exceptions, either under Section 708(b)(i) or (17)(i) of the Right to Know Law."
Those two sections provide exceptions to releasing public documents that deal with criminal and non-criminal investigations.
The primary election had eight candidates: Commissioners Kymberley Best, a Democrat, and Sam Schiccatano, a Republican, as well as Republicans Tom Webb, Joe Klebon and Slade Shreck; and Democrats Dan McGaw and Myron Turlis. Schiccatano, Klebon, Best and Aber, along with independent John Burd, would end up on the general election ballot with Schiccatano, Klebon and Best winning the three seats on Nov. 5.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER