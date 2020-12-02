SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency received a $30,000 grant from CARES Act funding to use towards emergency shelter for the homeless.
The funding comes from about $19.9 million Pennsylvania received through U.S. Housing and Urban Development to address homelessness this winter. Of that, Department of Community and Economic Development dedicated $3 million to 15 municipalities and organizations spanning 20 counties. The remaining funds will be allocated in 2021 to further address homelessness due to the ongoing pandemic.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO