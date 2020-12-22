Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging would like to remind residents of their rights while in long-term care facilities
As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the 11th month in the area, residents and their family members and friends may find that they are having difficulty keeping connected. Cases are surging in the Valley and infiltrating the local personal care homes and nursing homes. As the staff in these homes are stretched thin, some family members aren’t able to reach their loved ones in facilities as easily or as often as they’d like, and family members might also be having a hard time connecting with staff to get an update on the condition of their loved one.
Residents in long-term care facilities have the right to make and receive phone calls in their homes, according to , according to agency Administrator Karen Leonovich.
Even if a resident is on a COVID-positive wing or zone, staff must still make accommodations for the resident to be able to use the telephone, either for outgoing or incoming calls. Leonovich said.
If a resident is unable to use the telephone, family members should be able to call the home and get a timely update on their loved one from staff, according to Leonovich.
If you have a family member residing in a long-term care facility, and you feel as though you are not getting up-to-date information on loved one in a reasonable amount of time, please contact your local Ombudsman. Ombudsmen are trained advocates for long-term care residents. An Ombudsman can help serve as a communication liaison between family, facility staff and residents. Often, it only takes one phone call from the Ombudsman to a facility to open the line of communication. If you are a resident in a nursing home or personal care home, and you feel as though your long-term care community is not helping you connect with your family, reach out to your Ombudsman for assistance, Leonovich said.
The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging has trained Ombudsman who are available to assist with communication issues and complaints, and to empower residents to advocate for themselves and their needs. Ombudsman staff are available Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558, or 1-800-533-1050 to be connected with an Ombudsman. The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging serves facilities in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties, Leonovich said.
