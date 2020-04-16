SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc (CSO), “A Community Action Agency,” is open and eager to serve the community.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the physical locations remain closed to protect the health of our customers; however, all sites continue to supply services for individuals and families in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland Counties.
“Case management situations for basic needs and assistance are being done by telephone,” said CEO Gale Zalar. "The agency is supporting customers needing food distribution, housing, heating and utility emergencies, or family services. Remote financial literacy services including basic budgeting, property owners and tenants and improving your credit score workshops are also available."
CSO currently supplies food to 10 pantries in Northumberland County. CSO is an Emergency food pantry, food pick up can be scheduled at our 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin office by calling CSO. For added locations throughout the county call 570-644-6575 ext. 126.
Updates and announcements shared on the website: http://www.csocares.org and Facebook page. For help please call 570-644-6575 ext. 171
— JUSTIN STRAWSER