SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) “A Community Action Agency,” has decided to temporarily shut its physical locations to the public in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Chief Executive Officer Gale Zalar, all sites continue to provide services for Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties. They are not closed.
CSO, Inc. is providing essential services to customers who need food distribution, housing, heating emergencies, or family services.
Case management situations for basic needs and assistance will be conducted by telephone.
Financial literacy services including basic budgeting, landlords and tenants and credit score improvement workshops are also available by telephone.
CSO currently supplies food to nine pantries in Northumberland County. CSO is an emergency food pantry, food pickup can be scheduled at 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin office by calling CSO at 570-644-6575. For additional locations throughout the county call 570-644-6575 ext. 126.