Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 6:52 pm
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in honor of Labor Day.
