SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) will collect non-perishable, non-expired foods to support the influx of households that will be served at local food pantries and distribution sites.
The collection will be conducted between 2 and 4 p.m. every day through Thursday this week.
All donations will be collected in an outside receptacle on the far left side of the Snyder East Building (713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove), then handled by healthy CAA staff using gloves and other protective gear.
Non-perishable and non-expired foods include granola bars, canned tuna fish, canned vegetables, canned baked beans, crackers, cereal, individual Spaghetti O’s or other Chef Boyardee products, juice boxes, meal replacement shakes/bars, peanut or cheese cracker packs and single-serve applesauce or fruit cups.
They will also accept toiletry donations.