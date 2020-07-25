SUNBURY — A handgun that was reported stolen in Coal Township counts among evidence seized by Central Pennsylvania law enforcement agents who arrested five suspects accused of dealing drugs in at least Berks, Lancaster and Schuylkill counties.
The fully loaded Ruger 9mm handgun with laser sights along with $14,750 cash were found July 20 hidden inside a secret compartment of a vehicle driven by Noel “Blue” Rivera, 28, of Reading, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.
Rivera is at the center of the investigation, one of five people arrested in “Operation Crystal Blue.” Two others remain at large.
According to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, more than 60 pounds of synthetic marijuana plus processing agents and materials, as well as $30,000-plus cash and five firearms, were seized in the multi-agency effort.