Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 12, 2021 @ 8:36 pm
Serving the Central Susquehanna Valley Since 1937
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in honor Thanksgiving.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.