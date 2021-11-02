Aging office to close for holiday Nov 2, 2021 6 min ago LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. office and all of its senior centers will be closed Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day. Tags Atv Office Aging Inc. Center Commerce Veteran Holiday Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries STARK, Irene Mar 9, 1935 - Oct 28, 2021 MERTZ, Boyd Mar 16, 1927 - Oct 29, 2021 Dougherty, Frances JORDAN, Charles Feb 25, 1968 - Oct 30, 2021 SHAFFER, Stanley Feb 23, 1930 - Oct 31, 2021 STARKS SR., James Sep 8, 1941 - Oct 31, 2021 LIBBY, Barry Jun 12, 1957 - Oct 31, 2021 WADECK, Davey BOUNDONNA, Catherine Oct 27, 2021 WINTERS, Leanna Nov 4, 1940 - Oct 23, 2021 Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints