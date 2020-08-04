SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen said his department was able to seize an undetermined amount of methamphetamine, issue 10 traffic citations and give various warnings during an aggressive driving campaign held within the borough.
Shamokin Dam police will be conducting more patrols during the aggressive driving wave, which provides resources for officers through funding available from the Highway Safety Network, Bremigen said.
July 31 his officers issued 10 traffic citations and made contact with approximately 20 drivers by also giving various warnings for other motor violations, according to Bremigen.
Borough officers also conducted a traffic stop and seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and marijuana from a vehicle, Bremigen said.
The investigation into the stop is continuing and no further information is being disclosed at this time, Bremigen said.
Officers were assisted by Selinsgrove police Selinsgrove state police as well as Selinsgrove and Snyder County Probations throughout the evening, Bremigen said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA