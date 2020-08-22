SUNBURY — Residents at ManorCare Health Services in Sunbury were provided with frozen treats on Thursday to help lift their spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennie Dorsett, a dietary aide, and Brian Dorsett, an activities aide, created a cardboard ice cream truck with music playing and went around to the residents' room. They delivered popsicles of varying flavors to about 85 residents.
"We are trying to lift their spirits during a time of adjustment," said Jennie Dorsett. "They were pretty ecstatic and excited. They had never seen anything like that in ManorCare."
The idea was developed after ManorCare-Sunbury at 901 Court St. reported two positive cases among residents and two more among employees for COVID-19.
The truck was assembled out of cardboard boxes with a wheelchair underneath for mobility. The Dorsett siblings paid for it with their own money.
Lori Swanger, the activities director, said the event brightened the residents' day. They plan to do it on a regular basis.
"It put a lot of smiles on faces," said Swanger. "We do Thursday ice cream or fresh fruit, but the addition of the truck really made a big difference."
Swanger said it's been a challenge to arrange activities since March since group activities are not allowed. They have been doing socially distanced dance parties and room bingo.
"We have to think outside the box," said Swanger. "It's not a good situation, but we're making the best of it."
The staff also allow digital Facetime conversations and window visits with families, she said.
"It's not quite in person, but it's better than nothing," she said.